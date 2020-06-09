China will set up special mechanism for transfer payments
China will set up a special mechanism for transfer payments of fiscal funds to help small and medium-sized firms that have been hit by the coronavirus epidemic, state television reported on Tuesday, citing a cabinet meeting chaired by Premier Li Keqiang, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
China will also help export companies explore domestic markets, it said.
