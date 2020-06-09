China will set up special mechanism for transfer payments

Other News 9 June 2020 16:40 (UTC+04:00)
China will set up special mechanism for transfer payments

China will set up a special mechanism for transfer payments of fiscal funds to help small and medium-sized firms that have been hit by the coronavirus epidemic, state television reported on Tuesday, citing a cabinet meeting chaired by Premier Li Keqiang, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

China will also help export companies explore domestic markets, it said.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Ukraine expects restoration of flights with Azerbaijan
Ukraine expects restoration of flights with Azerbaijan
Azerbaijan's dairy export drops due to COVID-19 pandemic
Azerbaijan's dairy export drops due to COVID-19 pandemic
Azerbaijan reveals its COVID-19 data by gender, geographic regions
Azerbaijan reveals its COVID-19 data by gender, geographic regions
Loading Bars
Latest
Turkmenbashi Complex of Oil Refineries opens tender on overhaul Tenders 16:47
Number of Austrian job-seekers falls below 500,000 Europe 16:46
Turkmenistan’s ministry of textile extends tender for chemical fiber production Tenders 16:43
Ukraine expects restoration of flights with Azerbaijan Economy 16:43
Azerbaijan's dairy export drops due to COVID-19 pandemic Business 16:41
Official: COVID-19 pandemic partially interrupts Kazakh-German relationship development Business 16:41
China will set up special mechanism for transfer payments Other News 16:40
Iran reveals amount of funds paid to tea farmers Business 16:37
Iran announces number of imported mobile phones Business 16:36
Iran discloses amount of funds needed in industrial and mining sectors Business 16:36
New ambassador of Israel to Turkmenistan appointed Turkmenistan 16:28
Petrol, copper ore output goes up in Kazakhstan Business 16:26
Britain says Brexit political declaration is not a treaty Europe 16:20
Organizations of Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan opens online business forum Business 16:14
Oil prices expected to affect Kazakhstan's GDP growth in 2020 Business 16:04
Data on cargo shipment from Lebanon via Turkish ports revealed Turkey 16:02
Number of trailers, containers shipped through Turkish ports disclosed Turkey 15:57
Iran's Ministry of Economic Affairs estimates budget deficit Business 15:55
Macy's says reopened stores performing better than expected US 15:50
Azerbaijan's import of leather products from Turkey plummets Turkey 15:48
Azerbaijan reveals its COVID-19 data by gender, geographic regions Society 15:48
Grain harvesting increases in Azerbaijan Business 15:46
Oil extraction up at Kazakhstan's largest oil & gas fields Oil&Gas 15:44
Thailand proposes to tax foreign internet companies Other News 15:43
Turkey unveils volume of cargo shipment via its ports from Netherlands Turkey 15:41
Kazakhstan announces oil refining volume since Jan. 2020 Oil&Gas 15:36
Spanish association may create agricultural cluster in Uzbekistan Business 15:32
Kazakhstan increases import of German-produced goods Business 15:27
WB predicts growth GDP in Turkmenistan in 2021 Finance 15:22
HSBC cuts year-end 10-year UK gilt yield forecast to 0% Europe 15:20
Iran discloses export volume through Astara railway terminal Business 15:16
Georgian experts expect lari to continue to rise in price Finance 15:14
Azerbaijani Energy Ministry announces oil production volumes for May 2020 Oil&Gas 15:12
Turkmen company starts manufacturing polypropylene floating yarn Business 15:12
SOCAR Ukraine to open new facilities by end-2020 Oil&Gas 15:06
Azerbaijani ministry discloses number of taxpayers appealing for financial support Finance 14:47
Iran reports 74 coronavirus-related deaths Society 14:44
Azerbaijani Health Ministry receives 50,000 test kits for diagnosing COVID-19 Society 14:43
Iran reveals foreign investment in its Markazi Province Business 14:29
WB: Georgia's economy to shrink in 2020 Business 14:13
Moscow reports lowest number of new coronavirus cases since April 16 Russia 14:09
Charge d'Affaires of Spanish embassy in Azerbaijan meets with reps of Azerbaijan-Spain Working Group on Inter-Parliamentary Relations (PHOTO) Politics 14:07
AccessBank Azerbaijan Supervisory Board member set up Development Bank of Austria and managed it for 10 years Economy 14:00
Kazakhstan's Samruk-Kazyna further decreases its share in Kazatomprom Business 13:55
Kazakhstan’s uranium fields exploring venture to buy welding equipment via tender Tenders 13:50
WB expects economic growth in Azerbaijan in 2021 Finance 13:49
OPEC+ may face difficulties in reaching consensus when worst of crisis is over Oil&Gas 13:45
Permanent Representative of IGC TRACECA in Azerbaijan dies Economy 13:42
Uzbekistan Railways completes construction of Afrosiab, Kipchak stations Transport 13:34
Uzbek-Korean JV buys personal protective equipment via tender Tenders 13:31
Kazakhstan’s KazAzot makes addendum to hydrocarbon production contract Business 13:29
Iran's meat production surpassed import from Russia Business 13:29
UK retailers report smaller drop in annual sales in May Europe 13:26
Geostat: Largest share of FDI registered in Georgia's financial sector Business 13:22
Iran resumes export of fishery products to EU Business 13:20
Indonesia reports 1,043 new coronavirus infections, biggest daily rise Other News 13:20
UK COVID-19 death toll nears 52,000 Europe 13:19
Global diesel market to remain oversupplied deep into next decade Oil&Gas 13:18
Experts of Trend News Agency, Baku Network to attend int'l conference on COVID-19 Politics 13:15
New Istanbul Airport reveals data on passenger traffic from January through May 2020 Turkey 13:11
Iran compensating for its decline in exports to Iraq Business 12:59
Kazakhstan Ziraat Bank's credit profile suffering from vulnerable loan quality Business 12:59
Steel plants to be commissioned in Iran Business 12:55
Cryptocurrency investment in Iran expected to grow Business 12:48
A quarter of German companies needed liquidity aid in May Europe 12:31
Business activity of Uzbekistan increases - CERR report Business 12:29
Greece, Italy to sign deal on maritime zones Europe 12:28
Subsidies paid to farmers grow in Azerbaijan Business 12:21
Kazakhstan Electricity Grid Operating Company opens tender for vehicle repair Tenders 12:19
Turkmenistan’s company launches new hygiene products Business 12:18
New Finland finance minister urges EU-wide coordination of recovery steps Europe 12:15
Turkish cement supplies to France down Turkey 12:14
Iran's exports to Iraq picking up pace, following border closure Business 12:13
Turkey-Iran trade turnover heavily down in April Turkey 12:10
Uzbekistan increases exports of fruits & vegetables to Russia Business 12:07
Iran increases production from Khangiran gas field Oil&Gas 12:03
France unveils 15 billion euros support plan for aerospace industry Europe 12:02
Distant Azerbaijani regions to apply new technologies on alternative energy supply Oil&Gas 11:50
Uzbekistan aims to expand regional pomegranate cultivation Business 11:43
Azerbaijani oil prices change Oil&Gas 11:42
Uzbekistan may reach free trade agreement with Singapore Business 11:41
Vietnam plans to resume flights to some virus-free countries Other News 11:39
Turkmenistan’s Kompozitenergo increasing fiberglass fitting production Business 11:39
UK tourism group says government plans travel corridors from June 29 Europe 11:34
Iran discloses local car production details Business 11:23
Australian state lets sports fans back in stadiums as COVID-19 cases slow Other News 11:21
Weekly review of Georgian capital market Finance 11:21
Azerbaijani MP: Puppet head of so-called '"regime" in Karabakh knows judgement day is near Commentary 11:09
Iran's Astara governor talks Astarachay bridge construction Business 11:07
Coronavirus cases up in Georgia Georgia 11:03
Turkmenistan to auction off state facilities Finance 10:59
German exports collapse in April as coronavirus hits Europe 10:51
El Al extends passenger flight suspensions until June 30 Israel 10:48
UAE-based renewable energy company to build wind power plant in Uzbekistan Oil&Gas 10:43
Some countries to resume air traffic with Azerbaijan next month Society 10:41
World Bank updates economic forecast for Uzbekistan Finance 10:28
Iran reveals export volume for Chahar-Mahal and Bakhtiari Province Business 10:18
Italian company may establish black caviar production in Uzbekistan Business 10:15
Uzbekistan confirms 96 new COVID-19 cases Uzbekistan 10:03
Gold price rises in Azerbaijan on June 9 Finance 10:01
All news