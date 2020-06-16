6 killed, 10 injured as fire erupts in passenger van in Pakistan's Punjab

Other News 16 June 2020 08:28 (UTC+04:00)
6 killed, 10 injured as fire erupts in passenger van in Pakistan's Punjab

Six people were killed and 10 others injured when fire erupted in a van traveling at a motorway in Faisalabad district of Pakistan's east Punjab province on Monday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The incident happened when the van's engine heated up due to technical fault, Dunya News reported, adding that the fire engulfed the whole van within minutes.

Some passengers succeeded in jumping off the burning vehicle while others including the driver did not get a chance to do that, the report added.

Police and rescue teams rushed to the incident site on getting information by drivers of other vehicles, and shifted the injured people to a nearby hospital where several of them are reportedly in critical condition.

Fire fighters also reached the site and cleared the road from the debris of the burnt vehicle after dousing the fire.

