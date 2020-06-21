At least 4 killed in SW Nigeria tanker explosions

At least four persons lost their lives in petroleum tanker explosions near Lagos, Nigeria's economic hub, an official said Sunday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The first explosion, according to Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, head of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, occurred on Sunday morning following collision of two tankers laden with petroleum product on the outward Lagos lane on Kara Bridge.

Aside the two tankers, the fire which followed their collision extended to another tanker and a trailer, also causing further explosions, said Oke-Osanyintolu while telling media in Lagos.

He said the identities of the victims can only be ascertained by DNA, since they were burnt beyond recognition.

"Rescue operation is still ongoing," he said.

The Federal Road Safety Commission in a traffic directory on Sunday appealed to motorists to seek alternative routes to allow rescuers conclude their mission on Kara Bridge.