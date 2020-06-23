Brazil registers 21,432 additional coronavirus cases, 654 deaths
Brazil recorded 21,432 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours as well as 654 new deaths resulting from the disease, the country’s health ministry said, Trend reports citing Reuters.
Brazil has registered 1.1 million cases since the pandemic began, while cumulative deaths reached 51,271, according to the ministry.
