Gunmen kill at least 22 villagers in South Darfur, locals say

At least 20 people died and 22 others were injured after gunmen from an unidentified militia attacked a village in the Sudanese state of South Darfur, witnesses and a local community leader said on Saturday, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Attackers on horseback and camels opened fire on villagers in the Um Doss area, which is located around 90 kilometres (56 miles) from the state capital Nyala, said a local leader who gave his name as Nimr.

“Militias attacked us and took over our land years ago... and now they want to kick us out of our homes and farms once again. Where is the government and why has it not come to protect us?” one witness said.

The incident follows recent violence by militias in North Darfur which prompted authorities to declare a state of emergency on July 13.