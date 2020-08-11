Trinidad and Tobago PM claims election victory for ruling party

Trinidad and Tobago Prime Minister Keith Rowley claimed victory for his ruling party in a general election on Monday, appearing to secure a second term despite concern over the coronavirus, migration and recession in the energy-rich Caribbean country, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Preliminary results showed the ruling People’s National Movement (PNM) won 22 of the 41 electoral seats, while the opposition United National Congress (UNC) led by former prime minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar won 19 seats.

Official results are expected on Tuesday.

“In a most difficult situation, we have once again been called to the service of the people of Trinidad and Tobago,” Rowley told reporters late on Monday.

The election campaign in the twin island nation of 1.3 million people was overshadowed by the novel coronavirus pandemic, with traditional, colorful political rallies replaced by streamed rallies and noisy motorcades.