Brazil reports 52,160 more COVID-19 cases, 1,274 new deaths
Brazil on Tuesday recorded 52,160 new COVID-19 cases and 1,274 more deaths from the disease, the health ministry has said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
So far, Brazil has 3,109,630 confirmed COVID-19 cases nationwide, with the country's total fatalities reaching 103,026.
According to the ministry, the hardest-hit state is Sao Paulo, the country's most industrialized and populated state, with 25,571 deaths and 639,562 cases of infection.
Brazil is one of the countries hardest hit by the pandemic, second only to the United States, both in terms of caseload and death toll.
