Argentina files amended bond restructuring offer with SEC

Other News 17 August 2020 16:31 (UTC+04:00)
Argentina files amended bond restructuring offer with SEC

Argentina’s government filed its amended bond restructuring offer to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday, confirming creditors have until Aug. 28 to approve a deal, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

The government already published the proposal in the official gazette on Sunday after an official decree on Saturday night approved a second round of amendments to the government’s initial offer made back in April, moving further along in its efforts to clinch an agreement.

Argentina and its main creditor groups reached an agreement in principle on Aug. 4 to restructure some $65 billion in distressed sovereign bonds after lengthy negotiations, breaking an impasse that had threatened to derail the talks.

Separately, Buenos Aires - Argentina’s richest and most populous province - on Monday extended a deadline for its own $7 billion debt restructuring until Sept. 11, the local government said in a statement.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Azerbaijan destroys another Armenian tactical UAV - ministry
Azerbaijan destroys another Armenian tactical UAV - ministry
Arming Armenia means supporting occupation of Azerbaijani lands - MP
Arming Armenia means supporting occupation of Azerbaijani lands - MP
Azerbaijani FM gives interview to Turkish TV channel (UPDATE)
Azerbaijani FM gives interview to Turkish TV channel (UPDATE)
Loading Bars
Latest
Gold output increases in Kazakhstan year-on-year Business 17:07
Passenger transportation plummets in Kazakhstan country-wide Transport 17:07
Ryanair cuts Sept, Oct capacity by 20% on weak bookings Europe 16:34
Energy Ministry of Uzbekistan: Negotiations on nuclear plant construction continue Oil&Gas 16:32
Argentina files amended bond restructuring offer with SEC Other News 16:31
Kazakhstan's export to Kyrgyzstan down amid COVID-19 Business 16:14
Azerbaijani currency rates for Aug.17 Finance 16:12
Namangan region of Uzbekistan starts production of packaged dried fruits Business 16:11
Iran's Yazd Province to commission agricultural facilities Business 16:10
Azerbaijan's gas production increases Oil&Gas 16:10
Turkmenistan preparing for cotton harvest Business 16:01
Fitch revises its outlook for Georgian banking sector Finance 15:55
Uzbekistan creates recreation zone in its Namangan region Construction 15:54
Production of thermal power plants in Iran grows Oil&Gas 15:48
Gold, silver prices decrease in Azerbaijan Finance 15:46
Azerbaijan's SOCAR Methanol expands production Oil&Gas 15:44
Data on progress on Kazakhstan's NCOC's water treating facilities modernization revealed Oil&Gas 15:43
Azerbaijan reveals seven-month statistics of gas export via Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum pipeline Oil&Gas 15:37
Volume of foreign currency sales by individuals up in Uzbekistan Finance 15:20
Propylene production grows in Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 15:12
Iran's Isfahan Province to increase production of chemicals material Business 15:10
Britain's hot weather keeps shopper numbers low Other News 15:05
Turkmenistan increases production in agro-industrial sector Business 15:02
Azerbaijani oil prices' weekly review (August 10-14) Finance 14:48
Current ratio of SOCAR Turkey’s Petkim up Oil&Gas 14:48
Esfahan Oil Refining Company to launch fuel gas desulfurization unit Oil&Gas 14:36
Petkim gets profit in Q2 2020 despite COVID-19 Oil&Gas 14:33
Turkish president's spokesman: Nagorno-Karabakh conflict to be resolved within territorial integrity of Azerbaijan Society 14:11
Azerbaijani diplomats expose lies of Armenian embassy in Bulgaria (PHOTO) Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 14:11
Minister: Iran welcomes investors in oil sector while continuing its development Oil&Gas 14:08
Romgaz share on Romanian gas delivery market down Oil&Gas 14:06
Iran reveals its COVID-19 data for August 17 Society 14:02
Kazakhstan’s water transporting company opens tender for pumps maintenance Tenders 14:01
IMF talks reforms in economy of Uzbekistan Finance 14:01
US sanctions not affect Iran's import of coronavirus vaccine Society 13:59
Weekly digest of Azerbaijan’s oil & gas sector Oil&Gas 13:48
Turkmenistan improving non-cash payment system Finance 13:47
Germany's share in total import of Azerbaijan edges up Business 13:42
Iran declares amount of investments to increase oil production Oil&Gas 13:36
KAMAZ reveals data on fire trucks delivery to Turkmenistan Transport 13:32
Azerbaijani citizens buy less real estate property in Turkey Turkey 13:26
New contracts signed to increase oil production in Iran Oil&Gas 13:22
International Monetary Fund updates its forecast for Uzbekistan real GDP growth Finance 13:19
Construction of Yutong passenger buses producing venture underway in Kazakhstan’s Karaganda Transport 13:05
Uzbekistan suspends all international flights till September 2020 Transport 12:59
Indonesia reports 1,821 new coronavirus cases, 57 deaths Other News 12:56
Philippines records 3,314 new coronavirus cases, 18 deaths Other News 12:46
Iran's expanding crude oil production Oil&Gas 12:44
Azerbaijan's Baku Metro talks on construction work at B3 station in Khojasan depot Society 12:42
Central Bank of Uzbekistan sets currency rates for August 18–August 25 Economy 12:35
Iran discloses number of new oil wells to be drilled Oil&Gas 12:23
Russia reports nearly 5,000 new coronavirus cases Russia 12:19
Sony company to supply TV, radio equipment to Turkmenistan Business 12:16
Azerbaijanis in Europe accuse Armenian lobby of misleading int'l community Politics 11:55
Assistant to Azerbaijani President comments on Pashinyan's interview to BBC's HARDtalk Politics 11:51
Uzbekistan doubles industrial production volume in 1H2020 Business 11:50
Iran reveals details of steel export, import Business 11:33
Buy/sell operations at Iran Mercantile Exchange grow Business 11:22
SOCAR updates on project for gas supply to Georgia’s mountainous regions Oil&Gas 11:19
Czech reported coronavirus cases exceed 20,000 Europe 11:06
Students of Baku Higher Oil School become national finalists of global competition Society 11:01
Jewish Press: Hundreds of Azerbaijani Jews demonstrate against Armenia’s aggression (PHOTO) Politics 10:57
Uzbekistan aims to boost footwear production Business 10:38
Israel Air Force to hold first-ever exercises on German soil Israel 10:38
German watchdog launches Amazon investigation Europe 10:31
Large quantities of Indian, Russian products to be transited via Iran Business 10:25
Iran modernizes pipeline for gas condensate exports Oil&Gas 10:17
Russia, US purchase aviation kerosene in Turkmenistan Business 10:10
Uzbekistan reveals its COVID-19 data for August 17 Uzbekistan 10:08
Iranian currency rates for August 17 Finance 10:05
Azerbaijan, Croatia have increasing interest in starting charter flights Economy 09:55
Caspian Drilling Company announces planned time of Satti upgrade completion Oil&Gas 09:48
Thailand plans more stimulus measures this month Other News 09:42
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 31 times Politics 09:25
Kazakhstan's uranium processing venture to buy pipes via tender Tenders 09:25
Oil prices advance as China ramps up U.S. crude imports Oil&Gas 09:25
Number of permissions granted for construction down in Georgia Construction 09:19
Turkmenistan reveals construction data Construction 08:54
Online retail turnover in Azerbaijan doubles Finance 08:52
Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade of Iran announces amount of foreign investment Finance 08:45
Japan's Abe admitted to hospital for health checkup Other News 08:44
Iran discloses volume of funds paid to wheat farmers Business 08:39
Azerbaijan reveals data on registered cash receipts for refunding part of VAT to consumers Finance 08:37
Kazakhstan reported new 337 COVID-19 cases in past day Kazakhstan 08:19
Number of mines put into operation in Iran's Semnan Province increases Business 07:58
Azerbaijan's Ministry of Communications talks necessary cyber security measures ICT 07:53
British trade minister pledges to fight 'unfair' U.S. tariffs Europe 07:45
Turkey to use local teams to enforce COVID-19 precautions Turkey 07:14
New Zealand's Ardern postpones election as coronavirus flares up Other News 06:27
Brazil's first lady recovers from COVID-19 Other News 05:58
Brazil sees 620 COVID-19 deaths in one day Other News 05:17
U.S. COVID-19 cases surpass 5.4 mln: Johns Hopkins University US 04:29
Ten more coronavirus patients die in Moscow in past day - crisis center Russia 03:45
Number of COVID-2019 cases across globe up by over 267,000 in past day - WHO World 03:01
Italy closes nightclubs as coronavirus cases rise among young Europe 02:15
Mexico president says COVID-19 vaccine expected to be ready early next year Other News 01:31
At least seven dead in blast at hotel in Somalia's capital Other News 00:55
Germany tracks down most travellers with COVID after test blunder Europe 00:11
Lavrov, Pompeo discuss Putin’s initiative on Gulf security summit Russia 16 August 23:30
FMs of Israel, UAE hold phone talk after ties normalized Israel 16 August 22:58
All news