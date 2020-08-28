Japan's Abe: Health started declining middle of last month
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Friday his health started declining around the middle of last month and he did not want it to impact on important policy decisions, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
Abe made the comment as he announced his intention to step down as head of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, and therefore premier.
