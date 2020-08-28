Ruslana Lyzhychko appointed as special envoy for sustainable development goals

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 28

Trend:

Ruslana Lyzhychko, the famous singer in Ukraine known simply as Ruslana, was appointed as an special envoy for sustainable development goals.

As Co-Chairs President Vaira Vike-Freiberga and Dr Ismail Serageldin underlined at their welcome address Ruslana as a famous voice will add strength to our SDG message.

Ruslana over the years actively joined Nizami Ganjavi International Center activities and recently Nizami Ganjavi International Center hosted video discussion with Ruslana and Secretary General Rovshan Muradov.