FIFA President Gianni Infantino diagnosed with positive COVID-19 case

The world’s governing football body, FIFA, announced on Tuesday that President Gianni Infantino was diagnosed with a positive case of the novel coronavirus, Trend reports citing TASS.

"FIFA President Gianni Infantino has received confirmation today that he has tested positive for coronavirus," according to a statement from FIFA’s press office.

"The FIFA President, who has reported mild symptoms, has immediately placed himself in self-isolation and will remain in quarantine at least for ten days," the statement said.

"All people who came into contact with the FIFA President during the last few days have been informed accordingly and they are being requested to take the necessary steps," according to the statement.

"FIFA sincerely wishes President Infantino a speedy recovery," the statement added.

Infantino, 50, was elected the president of the world’s governing body in February 2016 at the FIFA Extraordinary Congress in Paris. In June 2019, he was reelected for another four-year presidential term.

Born in Switzerland, current FIFA President Infantino is fluent in French, Italian and German and also speaks English, Spanish and Arabic.