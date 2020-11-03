Africa's confirmed cases pass 1.8 mln
The number of confirmed cases in the African continent has reached 1,802,351, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Tuesday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
The continental disease control and prevention agency said in a statement that the death toll related to the pandemic stood at 43,421 as of Tuesday afternoon.
Latest
Armenia continues to use white phosphorus projectiles against civilians in Tartar region - Azerbaijani president's aide (PHOTO/VIDEO)
World knows about Armenia’s crimes and must demand punishment of those responsible – Azerbaijani ombudsman
Ambassador Bilal Hayee calls on President of “Azerbaijan Airlines” to discuss commencement of direct flights between Pakistan and Azerbaijan
Militarization level in Armenian-occupied Azerbaijani lands - one of highest in world - president's aide
President's aide calls on Azerbaijani citizens abroad for vigilance against possible Armenian attacks
Assistant to Azerbaijani president, spokesman for Azerbaijani Defense Ministry holding joint briefing