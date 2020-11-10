WHO registers record high of over 677,000 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours worldwide

The number of the confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus infection worldwide has surpassed 50,266,033, rising over 24 hours by more than 677,000, which is a new record high of daily incidence since the beginning of the pandemic. According to the data of the World Health Organization (WHO) published on Monday, the number of fatalities over 24 hours has increased by more than 8,000, surpassing 1.25 mln, Trend reports citing TASS.

As of 16:46 Moscow time on November 9, the WHO received reports of 50,266,033 infections and 1,254,567 fatalities. The number of infections over 24 hours has increased by 677,806 while the fatalities rose by 8,311.

The previous record high of 594,756 daily infections was registered on November 6. The WHO statistics takes into account only officially confirmed data on incidence and fatalities submitted by the states.

Over half of the infections reported to the WHO over the past 24 hours are in North and South America (360,607). The European region is in the second place (221,866) with Southeast Asia in the third place (55,640).

According to the WHO, as of November 9, the majority of the infections were recorded in the US - 9,763,730, followed by India (8,553,657), Brazil (5,653,561), Russia (1,796,132), France (1,752,980), Spain (1,328,832), Argentina (1,236,851), the UK (1,192,017), Colombia (1,136,447), Mexico (961,938), Italy (935,104) and Peru (920,010).