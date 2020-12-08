Libya's eastern-based forces intercepts commercial ship
The eastern-based Libyan National Army (LNA) intercepted a foreign commercial ship off the country's coast on Monday, LNA's spokesperson Ahmad al-Mismari said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
He said in a statement later Monday that the ship's crew consisted of nine Turks, seven Indians and an Azerbaijani, confirming that the vessel was heading to the western city of Misrata under a Jamaican flag.
"The ship did not respond to the call for identification and entered the restricted military operations zone. Therefore, it was intercepted and towed to the port of Ra's al Hilal (eastern Libya)," the statement said.
The ship is now under investigation "for violating Libyan maritime laws and regulations," it added.
Latest
Turkmenistan’s geographic location offers potential for country’s economy, says US Embassy in Turkmenistan
Difficult to believe that people used to live in Aghdam city - Vice-President of the Italian Chamber of Deputies
TAP project launch will undoubtedly further strengthen Italian-Azerbaijani relations - President of Azerbaijan
Strike with ballistic missiles from terrory of Armenia was deliberately aimed at civilians at night - President of Azerbaijan
Azerbaijan invited companies from countries to take part in large-scale construction work - President Aliyev
Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan experiences rapid development of ICT technologies - State Statistical Committee