Chile's COVID-19 cases top 563,500, death toll reaches 15,680

Chile on Tuesday said 563,534 people have been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) since the start of the outbreak here, and 15,680 of them died as a result, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

In the last 24 hours, tests detected 1,389 new cases of COVID-19 and 17 more patients died of the disease, according to the Health Ministry.

Given a rise in infections in recent days, authorities have decided to reimpose partial lockdowns in the capital Santiago and metropolitan area, starting Thursday.

The partial lockdown means non-essential businesses must close weekends, only restaurants offering alfresco dining on terraces will be able to operate, and interregional trips will be temporarily banned.