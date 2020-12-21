India at cusp of authorizing 1st set of Covid-19 vax: Harsh Vardhan

Other News 21 December 2020 14:10 (UTC+04:00)
India at cusp of authorizing 1st set of Covid-19 vax: Harsh Vardhan

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Saturday announced that India is at the cusp of authorizing the first set of Covid-19 vaccines and expressed the need for an expeditious vaccination drive to cover all the target populations estimated to be around 30 crore.

The Minister made the announcement while chairing the 22nd meeting of the high-level Group of Ministers (GoM) on Covid-19 through a video-conference here as India crossed the one crore infection mark.

He was virtually joined by External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep S. Puri, Minister of State Health & Family Welfare Ashwini Kumar Choubey, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai, Member (Health) NITI Aayog Vinod K. Paul, Advisers to the Prime Minister Amarjeet Sinha and Bhaskar Khulbe.

Reiterating his concern and appeal to diligently maintain a Covid appropriate behaviour, the Health Minister said the we should follow coronavirus guidelines even at a time "when the country is at the cusp of authorizing the first set of vaccines".

He also expressed the need for an expeditious vaccination drive to cover all the target populations estimated to be around 30 crore.

Expressing deep gratitude to all Covid warriors, who have been steadfast in their duty without any fatigue throughout the pandemic which is in its 12th month, Vardhan informed his colleagues of the progress made by the country`s public health system against the pandemic and the encouraging results so far.

The Minister said that India`s Covid-19 pandemic growth has dropped to 2 per cent and the case fatality rate is amongst the lowest in the world at 1.45 per cent.

"India`s Recovery Rate has peaked to 95.46 per cent, while the strategy of testing 1 million samples has decreased the Cumulative Positivity Rate to 6.25 per cent," he added.

Observing the fact that despite festivals in October and November, Vardhan said no new surge of cases was observed in this period due to comprehensive testing, tracking and treatment policy implemented on the ground.

Sujeet K. Singh, Director (NCDC), presented a detailed report on how the data driven graded government policies have helped India achieve a significant control over the pandemic.

He showed figures related to the number of cases, deaths, growth rates and how they compared favourably to the rest of the world which is witnessing a meteoric rise in these parameters.

Singh presented a granular analysis of the trajectory of the pandemic in each state pointing out critical parameters like positivity, RAT and RT-PCR per cent breakup, concentration of cases in particular districts and other trends like fatality, and fatality within 48 and 72 hours of hospitalisation.

He also presented data on the total dedicated Covid-19 facilities in the country.

Through a detailed presentation, NITI Aayog member Paul apprised the GoM on three critical aspects of vaccination; the process of pre-clinical and clinical trial of all vaccines, the details of the six vaccine candidates undergoing trial in India (in terms of composition, manufacturers and technical partners, numbers of doses, conditions for storage and efficacy) and the composition of target populations in India, in terms of age, occupation and co-morbidities and how they compare with other countries and WHO`s recommendations.

He briefed the GoM about requests for vaccines received by the Ministry of External Affairs from 12 other countries.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan noted the importance of Health Seeking Behaviour among the population as a key driver in checking fatality.

Explaining the paradox of some states and Union Territories reporting very high cases but minimal fatalities while others reporting low cases but comparatively high fatalities, Paul said that this phenomenon results from people not coming forward for testing even if they are symptomatic in the second category of states.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Number of Azerbaijani citizens traveling abroad in 11M2020 plunges
Number of Azerbaijani citizens traveling abroad in 11M2020 plunges
Tourism Agency films video about picturesque places of Azerbaijan's liberated Kalbajar (VIDEO)
Tourism Agency films video about picturesque places of Azerbaijan's liberated Kalbajar (VIDEO)
Azerbaijan records sharp decline in inflow of foreign tourists
Azerbaijan records sharp decline in inflow of foreign tourists
Loading Bars
Latest
First production facility launched in Azerbaijan's Shusha (PHOTO) Business 14:19
India's Hyderabad emerges as COVID-19 vaccine capital of the world Other News 14:15
Supply exceeds demand at deposit auction of Central Bank of Azerbaijan Finance 14:14
Strong capital inflows to further strengthen Indian rupee in the week ahead Other News 14:14
TN students win top award for sustainable building material project Other News 14:12
India at cusp of authorizing 1st set of Covid-19 vax: Harsh Vardhan Other News 14:10
Azerbaijan discloses volume of funds allocated to liberated territories Finance 14:04
Kazakhstan-based Tethys completes drilling operations at one more site Oil&Gas 14:04
Azerbaijan to create seismological stations in Kalbajar, Jabrayil, Shusha, Khankendi Society 14:02
Uzbekistan significantly increases production of cotton fiber Uzbekistan 13:59
Ceyhan terminal transships 203 million tons of ACG oil Oil&Gas 13:53
Exports from Iran's Hamadan Province increases Business 13:50
Gasoline production down in Uzbekistan Oil&Gas 13:50
Azerbaijan continues to improve provision for its troops stationed in liberated lands Politics 13:31
Uzbek currency rates for December 21 Finance 13:30
Azerbaijani president receives high-ranking officials from Afghanistan Politics 13:30
Water resources of Iran announced Oil&Gas 13:19
Azerbaijan to import hundreds of modern Turkish buses (PHOTO) Society 13:18
Azerbaijani ministry names projected defense, national security expenses for 2021 Finance 13:17
Azerbaijan's consolidated budget revenues to increase next year Finance 13:01
Iran unveils volume of sprat caught in Caspian Business 13:01
Azerbaijan, Russia discuss issues of economic co-op Economy 13:01
ADB approves project to support startups in Azerbaijan Finance 12:59
Upstream oil & gas to spend another year in doldrums Oil&Gas 12:59
Kazakhstan's large oil, gas enterprises to switch to most advanced technologies Kazakhstan 12:57
Azerbaijani leading IT company wins tender opened by Ministry of Agriculture Business 12:55
Iran's gas consumption increases Oil&Gas 12:53
Tariffs' update increases number of listing applications - Baku Stock Exchange Finance 12:52
Turkmenistan’s Turkmenstandartlary opens tender for metrological equipment purchase Tenders 12:48
Baku Higher Oil School launches webinar on ‘Culture and Spiritual Wealth of Karabakh’ Society 12:46
EU ready to co-op with Kazakhstan on green technologies to further diversify its economy Oil&Gas 12:24
Geostat reveals volume of Georgian external merchandise trade Business 12:20
Georgia reports 824 new coronavirus cases Georgia 12:17
Georgia sees increase in Producer Price Index Business 12:16
Kazakhstan, Denmark boost trade turnover despite COVID-19 pandemic Business 12:11
Foreign direct investments in Azerbaijan notably grow Finance 12:09
Uzbekistan’s electricity production up Oil&Gas 12:08
Kazakhstan reports significant decreases in volume of transporting passenger Transport 12:08
Quarantine measures and contact tracing allow Georgia to effectively contain first COVID-19 wave Business 12:01
Workovers at Bahar, Gum Deniz fields disclosed Oil&Gas 11:59
Kazakhstan to amend legislation to restore economic growth Finance 11:48
Russia's Tatneft expands project with Turkmenistan's Turkmennebit State Concern Oil&Gas 11:48
Number of Azerbaijani citizens traveling abroad in 11M2020 plunges Tourism 11:47
Turkmenistan's Demiryollary opens tender for purchase of cable Tenders 11:43
Kazakhstan decrease goods import from EU counties amid COVID-19 Business 11:41
Kazakhstan's Passenger Transportation JSC opens tender for vehicles repair Tenders 11:27
IDB approves financing for modernization of infrastructure in number of Uzbekistan’s regions Uzbekistan 11:26
Greenfields Petroleum reveals reasons of gas output decrease at Bahar field Oil&Gas 11:25
Reasons for oil production decrease at Gum Deniz field Oil&Gas 11:16
Azerbaijan hikes production of oil bitumen in 11M2020 Oil&Gas 11:14
Prices of precious metals in Azerbaijan up Finance 11:12
Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil market Finance 11:09
Azerbaijan shares footage of heavily damaged poet's mausoleum in liberated Shusha (VIDEO) Society 11:07
Iran to attract investors to Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad Province Oil&Gas 11:04
Iranian currency rates for December 21 Finance 11:03
Kazakhstan introduces bill on economic recovery Finance 11:03
Exchange rate flexibility allows Georgian lari to work as shock absorber Business 11:01
Russia supplies pipes to Turkmenistan for TAPI pipeline construction Business 11:01
Uzbekistan reveals COVID-19 data for December 21 Uzbekistan 11:00
Zamira Hajiyeva losses appeal against £22 million confiscation order Society 11:00
Flights from Britain to Poland to be halted on Monday night Europe 10:56
Pharmaceutical exports from India to Uzbekistan rose amid ongoing COVID-19 pandemic Business 10:37
Turkmenistan to sign additional agreements on supply of electricity to Afghanistan Business 10:36
Turkmen made gasoline sold to number of countries on country’s exchange Business 10:29
Uzbekistan to increase aquaculture sector efficiency with participation of FAO experts Uzbekistan 10:29
Iran to increase salaries of nurses Society 10:28
Iran's new budget plan to encourage investment Business 10:24
Iran's Tehran Stock Exchange records gains Business 10:21
Share of renewables in EU’s energy mix more than doubled Oil&Gas 10:20
Iran's Parliament to consider eliminating subsidized foreign exchange rate Business 10:09
Iran's auto industry to increase quality control Transport 10:05
If Southern Gas Corridor starts shipment by late 2020, Azerbaijan should see revenues in 2021 – IMF Oil&Gas 10:04
Azerbaijani currency rates for Dec. 21 Finance 10:01
Emerson updates on works under contract for Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli Oil&Gas 09:56
Iran's Pars Khodro raises production Business 09:21
Iran sets to import buses in exchange for exporting oil Business 09:19
Remaining on FATF blacklist doubles effect of sanctions against Iran - expert Politics 09:17
Azerbaijan planting fruit trees for low-income families within Social Gardens project (PHOTO) Society 09:11
Iran to increase legumes production Business 09:07
Iran completes merger of several banks Finance 09:05
Lockheed Martin inks $4.4 billion deal to acquire Aerojet Rocketdyne US 08:41
Turkey suspends some flights over COVID-19 mutation Turkey 08:05
Japan's record $1 trln budget highlights COVID-19 challenge to growth, debt Finance 07:36
Lithuania eyes developing co-op with Turkmenistan in transport sector Transport 07:01
Israel bans flights from Britain over new COVID-19 variant Israel 06:19
Africa's confirmed COVID-19 cases pass 2.49 mln: Africa CDC Other News 05:38
Processing of Iran’s South Pars Gas Company’s refinery enlarges Oil&Gas 05:01
Belgium to ban flights and trains from UK Europe 04:35
Turkey's total COVID-19 cases exceed 2.02 mln Turkey 04:01
UK PM Johnson to chair emergency response meeting on COVID travel, freight Europe 03:24
Saudi Arabia to suspend all int'l commercial flights for a week Arab World 02:47
UK, EU to continue "difficult" trade talks on Monday, says UK source Europe 02:13
Italy has patient with new strain of virus found in Britain Europe 01:29
WHO in touch with UK on COVID-19 variant, seeks clearer picture Other News 00:46
Iran discloses volume of pomegranate production Business 00:13
Azerbaijan, Italy negotiating to restore energy infrastructure of liberated territories Oil&Gas 00:13
Iran’s Zanganeh departs for Moscow to hold energy talks Business 20 December 23:45
EBRD allocates $2.8mn loan to Uzbek manufacturer of disposable medical goods Finance 20 December 23:40
EU, WHO team up to help Georgian healthcare system cope with pandemic Georgia 20 December 23:35
Iraq military says outlaw group fired rockets into Baghdad's Green Zone, no casualties Other News 20 December 23:13
All news