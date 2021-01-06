Indian fighter jet crashes
A fighter jet of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed in western state of Rajasthan on Tuesday evening, an official said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
The pilot of the crashed jet ejected safely, and no casualties were reported on the ground, said the unnamed source.
"A MiG-21 fighter jet of the Indian Air Force crashed near Suratgarh in Rajasthan today evening due to technical malfunction. The pilot managed to eject safely. A court of inquiry has been ordered to probe the accident," the private news agency Asian News International tweeted.
Latest
We are waiting for vaccine in coming days, after which normal life will be restored - President Aliyev
My father and I attended Poetry Days of Vagif. It makes one’s heart ache to see Vagif's mausoleum now - President Aliyev
Today, Armenians living in the Karabakh region already understand that they can live normally only within Azerbaijani state - President Aliyev
Some words recently introduced into Azerbaijani language interfere with purity of our language - President Aliyev
President Ilham Aliyev receives in video format Anar Karimov on his appointment as Minister of Culture (PHOTO)