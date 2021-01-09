India confirms bird flu in 6 states, unusual bird deaths in Delhi

India's federal government on Friday confirmed bird flu outbreak in six states as well as unusual deaths of birds in the capital Delhi, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"So far, the disease has been confirmed from six states (Kerala, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana and Gujarat)," the federal ministry of fisheries, animal husbandry and dairying said.

The ministry has asked these states to contain the disease as per action plan on Avian Influenza.

Meanwhile, the ministry said unusual mortality of birds has been reported in Delhi and the cases were being checked.

Federal government teams have been deployed to visit the affected states of Kerala, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh for monitoring and for epidemiological investigation.

The government has also advised the states that were still unaffected by bird flu to keep a vigil on any unusual mortality amongst birds and to report immediately.