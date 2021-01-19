China's Geely to work on smart car technologies with Tencent

Other News 19 January 2021 12:33 (UTC+04:00)
China's Geely to work on smart car technologies with Tencent

China’s Zhejiang Geely Holding Group said on Tuesday it has signed an agreement with Tencent Holdings Ltd to develop smart vehicle cockpit and autonomous driving, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

The partnership marks the latest in a string of tech and auto companies teaming up in the fast-evolving sector. The companies will jointly develop smart car cockpits to have more mobile and mobility service applications, and explore testing of autonomous driving, Geely said in a statement.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Kazakhstan sees decrease in mutual trade with Kyrgyzstan over 11M2020
Kazakhstan sees decrease in mutual trade with Kyrgyzstan over 11M2020
New flight from Bishkek to Kuwait to be open in February
New flight from Bishkek to Kuwait to be open in February
Kazakhstan sees decrease in exports to EAEU countries
Kazakhstan sees decrease in exports to EAEU countries
Loading Bars
Latest
China's Geely to work on smart car technologies with Tencent Other News 12:33
Uzbekneftegaz carries out repair work of gas pumping units at compressor station Oil&Gas 12:27
Uzbekistan announces tender for greenhouses construction Tenders 12:26
Nizami Ganjavi int'l center developed as recognizable global platform, contributing to promotion of Nizami Ganjavi's name - Member of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Politics 12:25
Iran, Turkey sign documents to increase potential of railway transport Transport 12:24
Enguri HPP rehabilitation project remains vital for Georgian energy security - Economy Minister Oil&Gas 11:58
Kazakhstan sees annual decrease in cargo transportation volume amid COVID-19 Business 11:57
Municipal administration of Turkmenistan's Balkan region extends tender for reagents purchase Tenders 11:57
Turkey can normalize relations with Armenia depending on stable ceasefire in Karabakh - FM Politics 11:57
World Bank confirms its readiness to support Georgia in its European integration Business 11:57
BHOS Presidential Scholar: ‘For me, Kelbajar is Azerbaijan, the Motherland revived in memories’ Society 11:52
Instrumentation equipment installed at gas treatment unit at Uzbekistan’s Shurtan field Oil&Gas 11:31
Turkmenistan, UK consider opportunities for co-op in agricultural sector Business 11:31
Singaporean company embarks first stage of modernization of superphosphate plant in Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 11:30
Iran plans to hold exhibition of construction materials in Azerbaijan Business 11:30
Turkmenistan in top ten countries with cheapest gasoline - Globalpetrolprices Oil&Gas 11:15
New road bridge to be built between Azerbaijan and Iran in Astara Construction 11:15
Azerbaijani oil prices grow Finance 11:14
Iran's interests to be met by Azerbaijan-Nakhchivan railway Business 11:14
Iran, Azerbaijan to sign preferential trade agreement within the next month Business 11:14
Azerbaijani company reveals expected volume of colored glass production at future plant Economy 11:09
Brent crude edges up as optimism over economy outweighs fuel demand concerns Oil&Gas 11:00
Uzbekistan eyes increasing competition in automotive industry Transport 10:59
Iranian currency rates for January 19 Finance 10:59
Uzbekistan, World Bank talk socio-economic reforms in 2021 for ensuring macroeconomic stability Uzbekistan 10:59
Baku Trade Port hikes cargo transshipment in 2020 Transport 10:58
Government Clears Largest Fighter Aircraft Procurement for Indian Air Force Other News 10:42
India, Bangladesh are commemorating 50 years of diplomatic ties this year: MEA Other News 10:39
Several facilities to be launched in Iran’s electricity sector Oil&Gas 10:38
Covaxin efficacy meets WHO standards, safe to use: Joint Drugs Controller Other News 10:37
Azerbaijan boosts oil, oil products shipment via Dubandi terminal in 2020 Economy 10:36
Indian Government sends aid to flood victims in central Vietnam Other News 10:17
Uzbekistan reveals COVID-19 data for January 19 Uzbekistan 10:15
ACG oil transshipment from Ceyhan terminal exceeds 8.5 million tons YTD Oil&Gas 10:14
Startup India International Summit: Narendra Modi listens journey of Nepali businessman Other News 10:10
Кazakh Electricity Grid Operating Company to buy electrical equipment via tender Tenders 10:10
2020 export of oil bitumen from Azerbaijan grows tenfold Business 10:09
Azerbaijan records plunge in number of foreign visitors in 2020 Tourism 09:54
Turkmenistan registers Russian-made COVID-19 vaccine Turkmenistan 09:54
Geodetic survey of IGB’s 182-km route nearing completion Oil&Gas 09:45
Length of IGB’s welded sections reaches 90 km Oil&Gas 09:42
Production, deliveries of all line pipes for IGB completed Oil&Gas 09:39
Magnitude 6.8 quake strikes San Juan Province, Argentina Other News 09:38
Iran could develop co-op with Finland in various sectors - TPO Business 09:37
Licensing for IGB’s commercial operation nearing final stage Oil&Gas 09:33
Cargo transportation between Azerbaijan and Russia continued in 2020 - Trade Representative Business 09:16
Vaccine used in Azerbaijan also effective against new COVID-19 strain - TABIB Society 09:10
TABIB discusses side effects of COVID-19 vaccine Society 09:09
Turkey’s top science body provides support for young inventors Turkey 08:59
Chinese mainland reports 12 new imported COVID-19 cases Other News 08:54
Georgian government works on restriction phase-out plan Georgia 08:11
Number of COVID-19 cases exceeds 170,000 in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 07:48
Kazakhstan reports increase in export of crude petroleum oils to Poland Oil&Gas 07:01
EU plans to start spending huge recovery fund in months Europe 06:09
Iran prioritize clearance of strategic goods from Customs Business 05:01
Brazil's COVID-19 death toll tops 210,000 Other News 04:12
Nigerian troops kill 30 bandits in gunfight World 03:07
France's daily new COVID-19 infections at a more than six-week high Europe 01:57
UK figure of daily new coronavirus cases drops further Europe 01:02
Azerbaijani Foreign Minister meets with delegation of the Turkic Council, TURKSOY and Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation Politics 00:09
Spain eyes to support Georgia to further develop its tourism, infrastructure and energy fields Business 18 January 23:58
Sweden begins to administer second dose of COVID-19 vaccine Europe 18 January 23:51
Canada to lift Boeing 737 MAX flight ban on January 20 World 18 January 23:10
CBI reacts to the German claim about INSTEX Finance 18 January 22:24
Weekly review of Georgian capital markets (Jan.11 through Jan.15) Finance 18 January 22:24
Trade balance between Azerbaijan and Turkey remains positive in 2020 Business 18 January 22:22
Losses of JSC Georgian Railways increase Transport 18 January 22:21
Kazakhstan boosts imports from Spain despite COVID-19 pandemic Business 18 January 22:20
Georgia makes investments in Kazakhstan's production of ferroalloys Business 18 January 21:57
Georgian FM meets Spanish officials in Madrid Georgia 18 January 21:55
Disneyland Paris delays reopening to April 2 due to COVID-19 Europe 18 January 21:17
Crime activity down in Azerbaijan Society 18 January 20:46
Kazakhstan discloses projects approved for financing within 'Almaty business-2025' program Kazakhstan 18 January 20:36
Interior minister discloses number of crimes registered in Azerbaijan in 2020 Society 18 January 20:15
Iran says won't accept new conditions within JCPOA Nuclear Program 18 January 20:04
Azerbaijan names number of servicemen of Internal Troops of Interior Ministry who became martyrs Politics 18 January 19:43
New memorandum between Azerbaijan and Turkey to be discussed Politics 18 January 19:32
Azerbaijan shows footage from Alolar village of Kalbajar district (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 18 January 19:14
Azerbaijan confirms 503 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 18 January 19:13
Gazprom reveals volume of gas imported by Georgia from Russia Oil&Gas 18 January 18:37
Share of nuts, fruits, citrus peels in Azerbaijan's total export increases Business 18 January 18:30
Iranian Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on January 19 Oil&Gas 18 January 18:27
Azerbaijan starts vaccination against coronavirus (PHOTO/VIDEO) Society 18 January 18:26
Turkish, Azerbaijani businessmen to carry out joint projects to revive Karabakh Politics 18 January 18:25
Uzbekistan eyes increasing share of national currency in sovereign bonds Finance 18 January 18:22
Roadmap for co-op on Lapis-Lazuli project signed Transport 18 January 18:13
Azerbaijan's Central Bank to improve banking infrastructure in regions during 2021 Finance 18 January 18:12
Azerbaijan's SOCAR Polymer becomes largest importer in Russia Business 18 January 18:02
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price starts to fall Finance 18 January 17:59
Georgia, Turkey discuss bilateral strategic partnership Business 18 January 17:57
Cargo turnover in Georgian ports decreases Transport 18 January 17:55
Some statements by Armenian officials cause tension - Lavrov Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 18 January 17:55
Liberation of Azerbaijani territories forms new economic reality Business 18 January 17:54
Iran's Shazand Oil Refining Company opens tender to buy equipment Tenders 18 January 17:54
Volume of lending for Azerbaijani industrial and manufacturing sector increases Finance 18 January 17:45
Railroad infrastructure investment projects may be implemented between Turkmenistan, Spain Business 18 January 17:29
Trilateral Statement on Karabakh has no secret clauses - Russian FM Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 18 January 17:21
Armenian side didn't provide lists of prisoners of war immediately and completely - Lavrov Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 18 January 17:21
Property appropriated by Georgian MFOs as payment of debts on loans down Finance 18 January 17:21
Industrial enterprises put into operation in Iran's West Azerbaijan Province Business 18 January 17:16
All news