China's Geely to work on smart car technologies with Tencent
China’s Zhejiang Geely Holding Group said on Tuesday it has signed an agreement with Tencent Holdings Ltd to develop smart vehicle cockpit and autonomous driving, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
The partnership marks the latest in a string of tech and auto companies teaming up in the fast-evolving sector. The companies will jointly develop smart car cockpits to have more mobile and mobility service applications, and explore testing of autonomous driving, Geely said in a statement.
