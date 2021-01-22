8 die in blast in India's Karnataka state

At least eight people died and several others were injured in a blast in India's southern state of Karnataka late on Thursday night, local media reported on Friday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The blast reportedly took place in the state's Shivamogga town.

"Police have confirmed it was some explosion and that at least 8 people have been killed. While eyewitnesses said they felt tremors at the same time as the explosion, the police department has ruled out the possibility of an earthquake," said a report by the "India Today" group.

The cause of the blast has not been figured out so far.