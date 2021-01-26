China, New Zealand sign upgrading protocol of free trade deal
China and New Zealand on Tuesday signed a protocol on upgrading their 12-year-old free trade agreement (FTA), which is expected to bring more benefits to the peoples of the two countries, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
Chinese Minister of Commerce Wang Wentao and his New Zealand counterpart signed the protocol via video link.
In 2008, China signed an FTA with New Zealand, the first FTA between China and a developed country.
On the basis of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, China will further expand its opening-up in sectors including aviation, education, finance, elderly care, and passenger transport to New Zealand.
Latest
Body of one person recovered from rubble of destroyed house in Azerbaijan's Khirdalan (PHOTO/VIDEO) (UPDATE)
Assistant to Azerbaijani president talks new architecture of regional security in interview to Atlantic Council (VIDEO)
PACE welcomed trilateral statement putting end to Second Karabakh war - Secretary General of Council of Europe
Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers determines priorities for 2021 upon president’s instructions (PHOTO)
Azercell expanded the coverage of the LTE network to more than 85% of the country's territory last year
New opportunities with respect to new situation in region open wide doors to cooperation - President Aliyev
Cooperation on Khudafarin water reservoir, future plans with respect to construction of power station already in very active phase - President of Azerbaijan
We will be very happy to see companies from Iran among companies who participate in reconstruction of liberated areas - President Aliyev