India supplies 2 mobile harbour cranes to Iran for development of Chabahar port
India on Sunday handed over two cranes to be used for handling cargo at the strategic Shahid Beheshti port at Chabahar in Iran that New Delhi is developing as a counter to the China-built Gwadar port in Pakistan.
The handover of the cranes took place during a visit to Iran by a senior Indian foreign ministry official J.P. Singh who is in charge of the Pakistan-Afghanistan-Iran desk in New Delhi.
Latest
Geopolitical experts believe Bangladesh's economic growth will soon make it a bridge between South, South-East Asia