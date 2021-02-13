Nearly 8 mln people vaccinated against COVID-19: Indian gov't

The Indian government said on Saturday that nearly 8 million people have been vaccinated against the COVID-19 in the past 28 days since the beginning of the nationwide inoculation drive last month, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

A total of 7,967,647 beneficiaries have received the vaccination as of 8:00 a.m. local time Saturday, the federal health ministry said, adding that out of these, 5,909,136 are healthcare workers and 2,058,511 are frontline workers.

Officials said 7,967,647 inoculations have been conducted during 164,781 sessions held across the country.

"On Day 28 of the vaccination drive, 462,637 beneficiaries (94,160 healthcare workers and 368,477 frontline workers) were vaccinated across 10,411 sessions," the ministry said.

According to the ministry, the number of beneficiaries being vaccinated every day has shown a consistent enhancement.

Of the total number of people vaccinated, eight states account for vaccinating 59.70 percent of the total beneficiaries, namely Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, West Bengal and Bihar, which have vaccinated more than 400,000 beneficiaries each.

Uttar Pradesh alone accounts for vaccinating 10.8 percent (858,602 beneficiaries) of the total beneficiaries in India.

During the initial phase, around 30 million healthcare and frontline workers will be vaccinated, followed by those above 50 years of age and the under-50 population groups with co-morbidities numbering around 270 million.