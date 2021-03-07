Indonesia reports 5,826 new COVID-19 cases, 112 more deaths
The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 5,826 within one day to 1,379,662, with the death toll adding by 112 to 37,266, the health ministry said on Sunday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
According to the ministry, 5,146 more people were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 1,194,656.
The virus has spread to all the country's 34 provinces.
Specifically, within the past 24 hours, Jakarta recorded 1,834 new cases, West Java 1,366, Central Java 395, East Kalimantan 351 and East Java 328.
