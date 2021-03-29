Khanh Hoa promotes cooperation with Indian businesses

The leader of the south-central province of Khanh Hoa called on Indian investors to explore its potential and strengths and the cooperation opportunities available in localities during an online conference to promote cooperation between the two sides on March 25.



Speaking at the event, which was part of activities to realise the Vietnam-India Joint Vision on peace, prosperity, and people, reached by the Prime Ministers of the two countries on December 21, 2020, Chairman of the Khanh Hoa People’s Committee Nguyen Tan Tuan said the province boasts abundant advantages in natural landscapes and resources.



Khanh Hoa lies on a strategic location and is a gateway to the East Sea, he added.



For his part, Indian Ambassador to Vietnam Pranay Verma noted that as of last year, India had 294 projects in Vietnam with total investment of 898 million USD, mostly in the fields of energy, natural resources exploration, agricultural product processing, and coffee, sugar, and tea production.



At the same time, Vietnamese businesses had also invested about 29 million USD in the sectors of pharmaceuticals, IT, chemicals, and construction materials in India.



He said these figures should move upwards, adding that the natural landscapes and cultural diversity in Khanh Hoa could appeal to Indian visitors.



Vietnamese Ambassador to India Pham Sanh Chau highlighted India’s strengths that Khanh Hoa businesses could explore further, including infrastructure building, solar energy, IT, water resources management and use, and heritage conservation.



The Indian side underlined the country’s fields of strength, such as aquatic processing, water resources management, and waste management.



Khanh Hoa businesses also introduced cooperation opportunities in local economic, trade, and investment, especially in manufacturing, electronics, construction materials, home appliances, supporting industries, and shipbuilding and repair and warehousing at the Ninh Thuy Industrial Park (IP), one of the large IPs in the Van Phong Economic Zone.



India’s tourism sector and tourism cooperation opportunities were also explored.