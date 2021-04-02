President of Afghanistan to receive Members of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 2

Trend:

This month the President of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, Mohammad Ashraf GhanI will receive Members of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center via video conference to discuss Afghanistan Peace Process: the Security Situation and its impact on Broader Region, Trend reports.

Co-Chairs of the Center Madame Vaira Vike-Freiberga, former President of Latvia and Dr Ismail Serageldin, former Vice-President of the World Bank will lead eminent group which includes prominent personalities as Yves Leterme, former Prime Minister of Belgium, Boris Tadic, former President of Serbia, Valdis Zatlers, former President of Latvia, Franco Frattini, former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Italy, Tzipi Livni, former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Israel, Amre Moussa, former Secretary General Arab League, Hikmet Cetin, former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkey.

This project prepared in partnership with Embassy of Afghanistan to Azerbaijan.