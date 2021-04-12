India Contributes $500,000 To UN Trust Fund For Counter-Terrorism

India has contributed an additional $500,000 to the United Nations Trust Fund for Counter-Terrorism, taking the country's donation to the UN office set up to combat terrorism to over $1 million.

India said it was keen to continue working with the UN office to further the common objective of combatting terrorism.

"India is proud to contribute USD 500,000 to the UN Trust Fund for Counter-Terrorism," the Permanent Mission of India to the UN tweeted.

With this amount, India's total contribution to it so far is $1.05 million.

"Keen to continue our work with @UN_OCT on specific programs/projects to further our common objective to combat terrorism," the Mission said, referring to the United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism (UNOCT).

In line with General Assembly resolution 71/291 that established UNOCT in June 2017, the UN Trust Fund for Counter-Terrorism was transferred to UNOCT.

India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador TS Tirumurti tweeted: "India infuses an additional USD 500,000 into @UN Counter Terrorism Trust Fund. India continues its strong & focused commitment to help member states build capacity to prevent & counter terrorism."

He added that more than one million dollars has been contributed to the UNOCT by India till date, including for Africa.