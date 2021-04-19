Rockets strike Iraqi military base hosting U.S. contractors, Iraqi military says

At least five rockets hit the Iraqi military air base at Balad north of Baghdad on Sunday, wounding two Iraqi soldiers, the Iraqi military said in a statement, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Security officials had said earlier that the Katyusha rockets had fallen on the area of the base that houses U.S. contractors, and that no casualties had been reported.

The last attack on the base was on April 4, when at least two rockets fell in the sparsely populated surrounding area.