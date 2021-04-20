Argentina registers 20,461 new COVID-19 cases in one day

Argentina reported on Monday 20,461 new COVID-19 infections in the last day, to total 2,714,475 cases, as well as 248 more deaths, bringing the cumulative figure to 59,476, the Health Ministry said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Some 4,304 patients remained hospitalized in intensive care units, while the bed occupancy rate nationwide was 65.8 percent, according to the ministry.

Meanwhile, during an event at the presidential headquarters of Casa Rosada on Monday, President Alberto Fernandez announced a monthly bonus of 6,500 pesos (about 70 U.S. dollars) for over 740,000 health workers for three months.