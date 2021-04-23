Young Turks: Startups that created solutions to aid in fight against COVID pandemic

As COVID-19 pandemic grips India and the healthcare system gasps for breath, CNBC-TV18 put spotlight on entrepreneurs who have created solutions to aid in the fight against the virus. From apps that track oxygen saturation to sensors that can turn any hospital bed into an intensive care unit and an AI-powered chest X-ray detection for a quick diagnosis - these startups have used deep tech to reduce the burden on the over-stretched health workforce.

Built with deep learning technology and trained using millions of images, Qure.ai’s tools can identify and localise abnormalities on X-rays, MRI and CT scans. Over the last year, this startup has been working with more than 150 healthcare facilities such as the BKC COVID centre, the Poddar Isolation Centre and the Seven Hills COVID centre in Mumbai among others and has so far screened over 5 lakh patients for COVID-19 infections to help prioritise treatment based on severity of infection.

Health tech company Mfine that connects patients with doctors and labs has launched a suite of solutions to take on COVID-19. Its SPO2 tool works as an oximeter that tracks the blood oxygen saturation through a smartphone. The app that is still in beta use, has been used by over 1 lakh people, a 10x growth in a week. Mfine's homecare plan for COVID-19 patients has clocked fifty thousand consultations. It was launched just two days ago.