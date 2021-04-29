1st lot of Sputnik V vaccine likely in India by May end

Dr Reddy's Laboratories, which has received approval from the Indian drug regulator for restricted emergency use of COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V, on Tuesday said it expects the first lot of stock from Russian Direct Investment Fund by May end.

In September 2020, Dr Reddys and RDIF entered into a partnership to conduct clinical trials of Sputnik V, developed by the Gamaleya National Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology and the rights for distribution of the first 100 million doses in India.

Later, it was enhanced to 125 million.

"We are targeting to have the first batches imported by Q1, and are trying our best to have them by end-May," A Dr Reddy's spokesperson told PTI in an email reply.