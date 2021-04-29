Dalai Lama contributes to PM-CARES Fund to strengthen India's fight against Covid-19

Other News 29 April 2021 20:03 (UTC+04:00)
Dalai Lama contributes to PM-CARES Fund to strengthen India's fight against Covid-19

Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama on Tuesday announced to make a contribution to the PM-CARES Fund to strengthen India's fight against the "alarming COVID-19 surge".

"I have been following the continuing challenge that the Covid-19 pandemic has been posing across the world, including in India, with concern," he said in a statement.

"At this critical time, during this alarming Covid-19 surge, I have asked the Dalai Lama Trust to make a donation to the PM-CARES Fund as a token of our solidarity with fellow Indian brothers and sisters," he added.

"May I take this opportunity to express my deep appreciation for all the efforts that are being made to tackle this devastating pandemic, especially by those courageously working on the frontline. I pray that the pandemic threat will end soon," the spiritual leader said.

