INS Talwar departs from Bahrain for India with 40 MT of liquid oxygen

India has thanked Bahrain for timely supply of liquid oxygen to support its efforts in fighting the pandemic, Trend reports citing İndian News.

Expressing solidarity with India, Bahrain has sent medical equipment containing 40 MT liquid oxygen to the country through Indian Naval Ship Talwar, which departed from the Port of Manama for Mumbai on Saturday.

“INS TALWAR departs Bahrain with shipment of 40 MT of liquid oxygen. India thanks its friend Bahrain for expression of solidarity and timely supply of much needed liquid oxygen to support our efforts in fighting the current wave of Covid-19 pandemic,” said a tweet of the Indian Embassy in Bahrain.

Tweeting about the development the Spokesperson of the Indian Navy said, “After overnight embarkation of liquid Oxygen Filled Cryogenic Containers, INS Talwar heads homeward from Port of Manama, Bahrain. India-Bahrain Friendship.”

Earlier in a statement on April 27, the Indian Embassy in Bahrain had thanked the Kingdom for its solidarity and support in the current Covid-19 pandemic situation.

“The Government of India appreciates the decision of the Bahraini Cabinet and expresses gratitude to HM the King and HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Kingdom of Bahrain for affirming Kingdom’s support to India in dealing with COVID-19 pandemic and would like to thank for its kind gesture to send medical equipment and oxygen to India,” it said.

“In line with our historical and close friendly ties, our two counties have had excellent collaboration in dealing with Covid-19 pandemic. India is committed to further strengthen our bilateral collaboration with the friendly Kingdom of Bahrain, not only in fighting this global pandemic, but also in diversifying and deepening all aspects of our bilateral cooperation,” the statement noted.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had on Friday tweeted that INS Kolkata and INS Talwar have entered the port of Manama Bahrain for embarking and transporting 40 MT of liquid oxygen to Mumbai.

“The Indian Navy has launched Operation Samudra Setu-II to augment the ongoing national mission for meeting the oxygen requirements,” the tweet had further said.

“The Indian Naval ships will undertake shipments of Oxygen filled containers and other medical equipment in support of India’s fight against Covid-19,” it added.