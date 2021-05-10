Over 170 million Covid-19 vaccine doses administered so far, says Indian government

The cumulative variety of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered throughout the nation has exceeded 17 crore, the Union well being ministry mentioned on Sunday.

It mentioned 243,958 beneficiaries within the 18-44 age group acquired their first dose of the vaccine on Sunday and cumulatively 2,029,395 individuals throughout 30 states and union territories.

The complete variety of doses administered throughout the nation so far stands at 170,153,432, the ministry mentioned.

The beneficiaries embrace 9,546,871 healthcare employees (HCWs) who’ve taken the primary dose of the vaccine and 6,471,090 HCWs who’ve taken the second dose; 13,971,341 frontline employees (FLWs) who’ve acquired the primary dose and seven,754,283 FLWs who’ve taken the second dose; and a couple of,029,395 individuals within the 18-44 age group who’ve taken the primary dose.