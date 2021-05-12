Senior Hamas commander killed as Israel strikes Gaza, Palestinians fire rockets

Israel said it killed 16 members of the Hamas military wing in a air strike on Gaza on Wednesday and Palestinian militants rained rockets into Israel as global concern mounted over their most intense hostilities in years, Trend reports citing Reuters.

At least 53 people have been killed in Gaza since violence escalated on Monday, according to the Palestinian territory's health ministry. Six people have been killed in Israel, medical officials said.

Israel's Shin Bet security service said the brigade commander for Gaza City was among senior members of the Islamist militant group Hamas who had been killed.