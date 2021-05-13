How IAF, Navy have pressed transport planes, ships to bring Covid relief to India

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has flown 732 sorties with a flying time of over 1400 hours shuttling across the world and within the country transporting Covid relief material over the past month as the country battles the ravaging second wave of infections.

In the 98 sorties abroad, flying 480 hours, the IAF airlifted 95 oxygen containers that have a capacity of 793 metric tons and other relief material like oxygen generators and concentrators from UAE, Thailand, Singapore, Germany, Australia, Indonesia, Israel and UK.

In India, IAF has flown 634 sorties, carrying 403 empty oxygen containers with a capacity of 6856.2 metric ton along with other equipment. The IAF operations to airlift material started April 16 and it was on April 24 that the IAF made its first sortie abroad to pick up oxygen tankers from Singapore.

Within a week, the flying hours have increased from 500 to 1400 hours as of May 12.