Mask-wearing campaign launches in Dhaka Bangladesh

In order to reduce the transmission and inculcate the habit of wearing masks the Dhaka North City Corporation has launched a mass-masking campaign in the Dhaka city.

The campaign is being led by the city corporation Mayor Atiqul Islam and was introduced in partnership with local and global organisations Innovations for Poverty Action (IPA), Yale University, Stanford Medical School, Centre for Research and Information (CRI), Shakti Foundation for Disadvantaged Women, BRAC Institute of Governance and Development (BIGD), and BD Clean, as per a statement.

Volunteers from Young Bangla, the youth secretariat of Centre for Research and Information (CRI), a not-for-profit research organisation, teamed up with the organisations to leverage the impact created by the life-saving initiative.

“We need to learn how to manage our lives to cope with the threat of COVID. Proper mask-wearing is a critical part of that. This challenge needs broad partnership. I am very happy that we are forming a global partnership — the DNCC Mass Masking Campaign–to tackle this big challenge,” said Islam in the first design meeting of the campaign.

The campaign is based on a model known as NORM (NORMalize mask-wearing model) that is rigorously researched using a large-scale randomised evaluation developed by the Yale University, Stanford University, and IPA, in partnership with GreenVoice, a local non-profit.