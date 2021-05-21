Tibetans in Mongolia donate to PM CARES FUND

Delegation of the local Tibetan community led by former abbot of Namgyal Monastery Jadho Rinpoche in Mongolia paid a visit to the Indian Embassy in Ulan Bator, Mongolia to offer the donation to Indian Prime ministers fund (PM CARES) to strengthen India’s fight against the deadly second wave of Covid-19.

The Tibetan community in Mongolia is small compared to other countries. Nevertheless, they came together to collect a sum of 8,501,113 Tugriks. The delegation met with the Ambassador of India His Excellency Mr. M.P. Singh and Mr. R.J. Manan, second secretary.

Ambassador Singh thanked the Tibetan community on behalf of the Indian Government and extended his support to the Tibetans living in Mongolia.