COVID-19 cases in Australia's Victoria fall on first day of lockdown
Australia's Victoria state reported four new locally acquired COVID-19 cases on Friday, the first day of a one-week hard lockdown imposed to contain a growing coronavirus outbreak in state capital Melbourne, Trend reports citing Reuters.
Victoria, Australia's second most populous state, entered into the lockdown on Thursday night, due to run until June 3, forcing its near seven million residents to remain home except for essential business.
The state reported 12 locally acquired cases a day earlier.
Latest
Brotherly country of Azerbaijan crowned Republic Day this year with pride of its just victory in Patriotic War - Turkish president
Military attachés informed about Armenia's provocation on state border with Azerbaijan (PHOTO/VIDEO)
International media still publishing false, distorted information about second Karabakh war - President Aliyev
I already ordered that subject of second Karabakh war be included in our educational programs - President Aliyev
Master plan for cities now being prepared, schools will be built as part of these master plans - President Aliyev
Moderna’s single-dose Covid-19 vaccine in India likely next year; Pfizer ready with 5 crore doses for 2021
Russian gymnast of Armenian descent shares impressions of 16th FIG World Aerobic Gymnastics Championship in Baku
Achievements of Azerbaijani athletes - result of policy pursued by Azerbaijani president, first lady - Deputy Minister
Organization of 16th FIG Aerobic Gymnastics World Championships in Baku - excellent - Turkish gymnast