India, Australia To Expand Cooperation In Digital Economy, Cyber Security

India and Australia on Thursday agreed to broad-base cooperation in the spheres of the digital economy and cyber-enabled critical technologies, noting the need to strengthen the security of critical information infrastructure such as 5G telecom networks.

The two sides discussed a range of issues relating to emerging technologies in the cyber domain at the first meeting of the India-Australia Joint Working Group (JWG) on cyber security cooperation, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

The Joint Working Group is a mechanism established under a framework arrangement on the cyber and cyber-enabled critical technology cooperation between the two countries to implement a five-year (2020-25) plan of action.

"Noting the need to strengthen security of critical information infrastructure as well as 5G technology and IoT (internet of things) devices, India and Australia agreed to enhance cooperation with private sector and academia and to work together in skill and knowledge development," the MEA said in a statement.

It said both sides also agreed to strengthen cooperation in the multilateral fora.