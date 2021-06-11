Indian EAM holds meeting with India's envoys to Gulf nations

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar has held a meeting with India's envoys to the Gulf nations to discuss a host of issues, including encouraging speedy resumption of flights to this region and facilitating reuniting families separated by Covid disruption.

Mr. Jaishankar, who arrived here on his first bilateral visit to the oil-rich Gulf nation early on Thursday, also unveiled a bust of Mahatma Gandhi at the Indian Embassy in Kuwait in presence of the ambassadors.

"Chaired a fruitful meeting of Indian Ambassadors in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar and Bahrain today," the External Affairs minister tweeted.

"Discussions focused on ensuring utmost welfare of the Indian community in respective jurisdictions, facilitating reuniting of families separated by Covid disruption, interceding for early return of Indian talent and skills who left the Gulf during the pandemic, encouraging the speedy resumption of flights to Gulf destinations to help NRIs and strongly push our trade interests that contribute to economic recovery at home," he said in a series of tweets.

Mr. Jaishankar also exuded confidence that the ambassadors and embassies will deliver on these priorities.

Earlier in the day, he held "productive discussions" with his Kuwaiti counterpart Sheikh Ahmed Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah on Thursday during which the two sides discussed a range of issues including health, food, education, energy, digital and business cooperation.