India and Africa must strive together for decentralised globalisation: Indian EAM

Noting that the vulnerable gets 'short changed' when supply chains are disrupted, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday said that India and Africa must strive together for 'decentralised globalisation' to enhance capacities and overcome challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jaishankar made the comments during the inauguration of the renovated Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Library in the prestigious University of Nairobi here. He arrived in Kenya on Saturday on a three-day visit to strengthen India's relations with the major East African country.

He said that the COVID-19 pandemic has brought home the dangers of relying on 'limited geographies'.

'When supply chains are disrupted and demand outstrips supply, the more vulnerable will inevitably get short changed.

'Africa cannot afford that to continue. And this goes against the very spirit of South-South cooperation. The direct lesson from the pandemic is the need today, pressing need I would say, for decentralised globalisation,' he said.

'India and Africa must strive together for decentralised globalisation,' Jaishankar said in a tweet.