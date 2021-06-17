Chile registers 4,347 new COVID-19 cases

Chile reported 4,347 new COVID-19 infections and 57 more deaths on Wednesday, to total 1,491,561 cases and 30,922 deaths, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

In a statement, the Ministry of Health said that infections have dropped 10 percent nationally in the last seven days and 3 percent in the last 14 days.

It also pointed out that in 13 of the country's 16 regions, new COVID-19 cases have dropped over the last week.

The regions with the greatest increase in cases in the last seven days were Atacama and Los Rios, while Aysen had the highest incidence rate per 100,000 inhabitants, according to official data.