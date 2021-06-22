82.7 lakh jabbed in one day: New phase of vaccination kicks in with Central procurement

As India returned to centralised procurement and distribution of Covid-19 vaccines, it reported 82.70 lakh vaccinations on Monday, a daily record by far since the vaccination drive was launched on January 16.

Under the government’s new vaccination policy that came into effect on Monday, the Centre will procure 75 per cent of the vaccine stock from the open market and distribute it to states, to be administered free to everyone of age 18 years or older at government vaccination centres.

The remaining 25 per cent is meant for private hospitals and vaccination centres, which can levy a service charge of Rs 150 over and above the price of the vaccine.

“Today’s record-breaking vaccination numbers are gladdening. The vaccine remains our strongest weapon to fight COVID-19. Congratulations to those who got vaccinated and kudos to all the front-line warriors working hard to ensure so many citizens got the vaccine. Well done India,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a tweet.