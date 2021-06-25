Global electronics firms Foxconn, Flex, Jabil, Sanmina among 29 register under telecom PLI

Global electronics manufacturing companies Foxconn, Flex, Jabil Circuit, Sanmina SCI are among 29 companies that have registered under the ₹12,195 crore production linked incentive scheme for the telecom sector, according to an official source.

Another source said that Foxccon and its subsidiary Rising Stars Mobile have registered for the scheme separately with the project management agency of the scheme, Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI).

"Telecom PLI is seeing interest from all global major investors. Foxconn, Flex, Jabil Circuits, Sanmina SCI, Nokia and several companies have registered for it. Total 29 companies have registered for it till Wednesday. There is still about a week left for the deadline. We expect more companies to come," an official source told PTI.

Jabil Circuit makes telecom gears for Ericsson in India but the Swedish firm has not registered yet, as per sources. Domestic telecom gear makers HFCL and Coral Telecom have also registered for the telecom PLI scheme, while ITI Limited, Dixon Technologies, Tejas Networks are also planning to register and apply for the scheme.