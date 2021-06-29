Indian EAM Jaishankar, European Union Leader Discuss Covid Challenge, Development Cooperation

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar held a conversation with EU Commissioner for International Partnerships Jutta Urpilainen on Monday on the challenge posed by the Covid-19 pandemic and issues related to development cooperation between the two sides.

During the conversation, EAM Jaishankar underlined the importance of equitable vaccine access and a fair travel regime.

"A good conversation with EU Commissioner for International Partnerships @JuttaUrpilainen. Discussed the Covid challenge, our Connectivity Partnership, and development cooperation. Underlined the importance of equitable vaccine access and a fair travel regime," Mr Jaishankar tweeted.

Currently, Mr Jaishankar is in Italy to attend the Group of 20 (G20) summit. Separately, the minister also met with OECD Secretary-General Mathias Cormann and discussed India-OECD bilateral engagement.

"Discussed India-OECD bilateral engagement with Secretary-General @MathiasCormann. Appreciate Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development''s contribution to the G20," EAM tweeted.

While thanking EAM Jaishankar, Secretary-General Cormann said OECD looks forward to strengthening its partnership with India.

"Thank you for the great conversation @DrSJaishankar. The OECD looks forward to strengthening our partnership with India further and to work with you in the lead-up to your 2023 G20 Presidency," Mr Cormann tweeted.