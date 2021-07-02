India to open mission in Estonia's capital Tallinn

India is all set to open its mission in Estonia's capital, Tallinn, this year. A statue of Mahatma Gandhi will also be unveiled in the city.

The decision to open three Indian missions in Estonia, Paraguay and the Dominican Republic in 2021, was taken by the Cabinet in December last year.

The Cabinet meeting was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi,

"Opening of Indian missions in these countries will help expand India’s diplomatic footprint, deepen political relations, enable growth of bilateral trade, investment and economic engagements, facilitate stronger people-to-people contacts, bolster political outreach in multilateral fora and help garner support for India’s foreign policy objectives," an official statement had said.

The establishment of Indian missions in these countries will also better assist the Indian community and protect their interests.

"The decision to open these three new Indian Missions is a forward-looking step in pursuit of our national priority of growth and development or ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas’. Enhancement of India’s diplomatic presence will, inter-alia, provide market access for Indian companies and bolster Indian exports of goods and services," the statement said.