Indian Navy exercise with UK’s Royal Navy carrier striker group

The Indian Navy took part in a two-day bilateral Passage Exercise (PASSEX) with Royal Navy Carrier Strike Group (CSG)-21, led by HMS Queen Elizabeth, in the Bay of Bengal from July 21 to 22.

The bilateral maritime exercise was designed to hone the two navies' ability to operate together in the maritime domain.

The maiden exercise between the Indian Navy and the Royal Navy's latest aircraft carrier, HMS Queen Elizabeth included CSG-21, which included Type 23 Frigates and an Astute-class submarine in addition to the other surface combatants.

The Indian Navy was represented by INS Satpura, Ranvir, Jyoti, Kavaratti, Kulish, and a submarine. The exercise also included the P8I, a long-range maritime reconnaissance aircraft capable of anti-submarine warfare.

The presence of the CSG-21 in the Indian Ocean has provided an excellent opportunity to engage in a variety of maritime operations, including ASW, anti-air, and anti-surface warfare.

The exercise also witnessed the maiden participation of the F-35B Lightning which operate from the deck of HMS Queen Elizabeth.