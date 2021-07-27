Embassy of India organized an Interactive Webinar on Ceramic products (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 27

Trend:

The Embassy of India in Baku in association with Chemicals & Allied Products Export Promotion Council (CAPEXIL), organized an online interactive Webinar on 27 July 2021 with the participation of more than 40 representatives from top Indian and Azerbaijani companies in ceramic tiles and sanitary ware sector in order to explore the potential for cooperation between the two countries. Representatives from The National Confederation of Entrepreneurs (Employers) Organizations of the Republic of Azerbaijan (ASK) also participated in the event. The Azerbaijani representatives gathered in Landmark hotel Baku for the virtual interaction with the representatives of Indian companies.

The webinar was inaugurated by Mr. S. K. Ghosh, Chairman of Ceramics and Allied Products Incl. Refractories Panel, CAPEXIL. In his address, Mr. Ghosh highlighted the strength of Indian ceramic products and expressed his desire to increase the cooperation between the two countries in this sector.

Addressing the meeting, Indian Ambassador to Azerbaijan H.E. Mr. B. Vanlalvawna mentioned that Indian Ceramic & porcelain tiles and other ceramic products are already known in Azerbaijani market and there is a general recognition of the quality of Indian ceramic products in Azerbaijan. However, there is still a enormous potential to increase the market share of Indian ceramic products in Azerbaijan.

The webinar was also addressed by Vice President, CAPEXIL. The speeches were followed by introduction and presentations by Azerbaijani and Indian companies. The participants from both sides had opportunity to interact with each other during B2B and Question/Answer part of the webinar.

Bilateral trade between India and Azerbaijan in January-June 2021 was US$ 431 million increasing 21.7%. India was 7th major trade partner sharing 3.04% in Azerbaijan’s total global trade. Total import of ceramic products by Azerbaijan from India was US Dollar US$ 1.478 million accounting for 3.7% of the total import of ceramic products in January-May 2021.