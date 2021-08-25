Xiaomi second quarter revenue surges 64% year on year as phone sales rise
Xiaomi Corp posted second-quarter revenue of 87.8 billion yuan on Wednesday, up 64% year on year and above analyst expectations, as the company grew its market share in the global smartphone market, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
Net income reached 6.32 billion yuan, up 87.4% year on year and above analyst expectations.
Latest
French senator: Azerbaijan's First VP Mehriban Aliyeva makes invaluable contribution to development of art, multiculturalism, interreligious dialogue in Azerbaijan and beyond